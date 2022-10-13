American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.22

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 8509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,633,000 after purchasing an additional 244,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $701,205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,012,000 after purchasing an additional 374,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.