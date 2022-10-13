American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Up 939.2% in September

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 939.2% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
American International Price Performance
Shares of AMIH traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 500,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,354. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. American International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $7.20.
About American International
