American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Up 939.2% in September

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 939.2% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMIH traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 500,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,354. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. American International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with assets in the healthcare supply chain. Its portfolio encompasses telemedicine and other virtual health platforms, subscriber based primary care and concierge medicine plans, preventative care solutions, and wellness related assets, such as mental and behavioral health services, as well as its own proprietary life coaching platform.

