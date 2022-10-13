American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. American Software has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $516.58 million, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.86.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.72%.

In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 2,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow bought 3,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 2,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Software in the second quarter worth $172,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in American Software by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Software in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Software by 144.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 84,828 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

