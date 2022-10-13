American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $183.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $182.30 and a twelve month high of $294.40.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

