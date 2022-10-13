Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 5,211 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $4.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.55. 110,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.83 and its 200-day moving average is $185.52. The company has a market capitalization of $142.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.21.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

