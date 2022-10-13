Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 10,718 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $24,447,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,510,000 after buying an additional 331,804 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $15,127,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 78.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after buying an additional 201,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Graco by 348.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 239,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 185,726 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE GGG traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.12. 27,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,771. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

