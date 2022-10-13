Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 1,994 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,776. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.06 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.13.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

