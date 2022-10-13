Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 254.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,253,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises about 9.1% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $71,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,781,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,832,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,724. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $74.28.

