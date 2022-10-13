Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $2.93 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.18.
ROK traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,088. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.39 and a 200 day moving average of $230.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.
