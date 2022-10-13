Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $3.52 on Thursday, hitting $203.92. 16,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,140. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $796.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

