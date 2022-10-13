Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.97. 110,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,259. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.22.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.