Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 10,256 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,856,000 after purchasing an additional 393,700 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invitation Homes by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 634,559 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 162,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,359,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

