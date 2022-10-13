Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 6,318 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 253,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,031. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

