Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.05. The company had a trading volume of 121,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $191.65 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.20.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

