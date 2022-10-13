Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,860 in the last three months. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 62,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,880. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.