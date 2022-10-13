Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Lifted to C at TheStreet

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Amplify Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.60 and a beta of 2.48.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

