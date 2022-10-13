AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Shares Down 1.5%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.99. 16,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 106,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

AmpliTech Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 28.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmpliTech Group, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

