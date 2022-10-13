Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.69

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 71383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $20,559,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,075,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,956,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

