Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up to $2.51

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.58. Amyris shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 24,547 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRS. Roth Capital downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Amyris Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris



Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

