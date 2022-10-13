Analysts Set Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Target Price at $39.40

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Jamf from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,126 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Jamf Stock Down 4.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 745,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 390,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 195,631 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at $2,084,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,958,000 after purchasing an additional 382,330 shares during the period.

Shares of JAMF opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

