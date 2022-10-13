Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

FINS stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

