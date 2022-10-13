AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $549.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Insider Activity

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,836,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,087,000 after purchasing an additional 622,430 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 314,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.