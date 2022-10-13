Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,220 at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,240 ($14.98) to GBX 1,220 ($14.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a $10.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,150.07.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 1,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.