ApeCoin (APE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.44 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00023606 BTC on major exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $286.54 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.44 or 0.27303548 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010664 BTC.

ApeCoin Token Profile

ApeCoin was first traded on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ApeCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 306,875,000 in circulation. The last known price of ApeCoin is 4.61754781 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $147,937,115.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://apecoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

