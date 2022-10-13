Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $78.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apollo Global Management traded as low as $45.67 and last traded at $46.71, with a volume of 24049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 3.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,758 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

