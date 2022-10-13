AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on APPF. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.67.

AppFolio Stock Down 0.7 %

APPF opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.26. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -84.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,515.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,515.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total transaction of $156,194.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,526.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,664 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,793 in the last ninety days. 22.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in AppFolio by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AppFolio by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AppFolio by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in AppFolio by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 846,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,746,000 after acquiring an additional 82,533 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

