Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.36.
Applied Materials Stock Down 0.4 %
AMAT opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $167.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 339.3% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 60,592 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
