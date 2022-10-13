AptarGroup, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

AptarGroup has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. AptarGroup has a payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $94.56. The company had a trading volume of 236,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,791. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.