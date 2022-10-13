Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Arch Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Arch Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 234,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,073. Arch Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

