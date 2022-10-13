Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Brett Adcock Sells 100,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

On Thursday, October 6th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Brett Adcock sold 76,047 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $212,171.13.

On Monday, September 26th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $274,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $233,176.68.

On Monday, September 19th, Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $439,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 1.5 %

Archer Aviation stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,566. The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $16,234,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,978 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,220,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,304 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACHR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.