Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) is Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s 7th Largest Position

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. boosted its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,122 shares during the period. Arco Platform comprises 3.7% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owned approximately 3.27% of Arco Platform worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 93.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arco Platform by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 11.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arco Platform by 7.7% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 65,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCE. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Arco Platform Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Arco Platform Limited has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $84.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

