Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of ARCC opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

