Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATZAF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Aritzia Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ATZAF traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

