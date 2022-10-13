Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.