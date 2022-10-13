Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,806 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $3,764,000. Wafra Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 266.8% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,312,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,304,000 after buying an additional 954,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $42.02 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

