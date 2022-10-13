Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $159.16 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

