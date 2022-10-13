Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.62.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

