Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.82 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $174.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average of $113.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.73.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

