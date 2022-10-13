Arizona State Retirement System Has $12.08 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MetLife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after buying an additional 396,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $430,368,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

