Arizona State Retirement System Has $12.96 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

