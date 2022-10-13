Arizona State Retirement System Has $15.65 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $185.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.