Arizona State Retirement System Has $16.24 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.28.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $215.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.66 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.