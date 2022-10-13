Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 149,370 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 391.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,370 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.49.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

