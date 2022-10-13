Ark Market Cap Tops $51.16 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001858 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $51.16 million and approximately $190,443.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00019696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007251 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005259 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 504.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,807,398 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark (ARK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Ark has a current supply of 161,278,856 with 141,793,003.6534721 in circulation. The last known price of Ark is 0.36365133 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,291,837.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.