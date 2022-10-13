ARMOR (ARMOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $29,159.00

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $367,078.56 and approximately $29,159.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.57 or 0.27375252 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010692 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARMOR (ARMOR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARMOR has a current supply of 750,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ARMOR is 0.00534328 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $23,343.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://armor.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.