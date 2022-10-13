ARMOR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26,693.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $364,741.55 and approximately $26,693.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,066.65 or 0.26701744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010429 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARMOR (ARMOR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARMOR has a current supply of 750,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ARMOR is 0.00534328 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $23,343.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://armor.fi.”

