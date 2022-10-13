Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.60

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 8.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arqit Quantum by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

