Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.60

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Arqit Quantum Trading Down 8.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.
Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arqit Quantum (ARQQ)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.