Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 751 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.71 on Thursday, reaching $257.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,667,632. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $261.03 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

