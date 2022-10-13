Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,355 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,065,000 after acquiring an additional 190,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,606. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

