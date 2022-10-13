Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 490 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,575 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.04. 58,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,463,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

